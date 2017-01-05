WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Quick-Hitting Snow To Cause Travel Disruptions, Slippery Commute | Radar | Forecast | Traffic Map | Code Blue Declarations

GAME OF CONES: Philly Police Remind Residents Saving Parking Spots Is Illegal

January 5, 2017 12:30 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—With snow in the forecast for Friday the Philadelphia Police Department is reminding residents that saving parking spots is illegal.

The “Game of Cones” as they call it, or also known as “savesies” is the act of saving a parking spot by placing a household item—sometimes a cone—to save their spot during inclement weather.

Police say the street doesn’t belong to you and that they should be called if  “spot saving” commences.

Quick-Hitting Snow To Cause Travel Disruptions, Slippery Commute

“Please don’t get into an argument with another person over a parking spot,” police said on their Facebook page. “If you see someone saving a spot, just give us a call and we’ll take care of it.”

