SNOW ON THE WAY: Quick-Hitting Snow To Cause Travel Disruptions, Slippery Commute | Radar | Forecast | Traffic Map |

Final Farewell: Slain Pa. Trooper Laid to Rest

January 5, 2017 6:30 AM
Filed Under: Funeral, Pennsylvania State Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A final farewell for a Pennsylvania State Police trooper killed in the line of duty.

City officials and fellow officers paid their respects yesterday at a public viewing inside the Blair County Convention Center, in Altoona.

Suspect In Trooper’s Slaying Sent Text: ‘I Killed The Cop’ 

Trooper Landon Weaver’s funeral starts at 11 a.m. at the convention center.

The 23-year-old was shot and killed Friday while responding to a domestic disturbance in Huntingdon County.

State police shot and killed the suspect.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia
Getaway Guide To Ski House Cookery
Getaway Guide To Camelback Mountain

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia