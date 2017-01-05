Final Farewell: Slain Pa. Trooper Laid to Rest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A final farewell for a Pennsylvania State Police trooper killed in the line of duty.
City officials and fellow officers paid their respects yesterday at a public viewing inside the Blair County Convention Center, in Altoona.
Trooper Landon Weaver’s funeral starts at 11 a.m. at the convention center.
The 23-year-old was shot and killed Friday while responding to a domestic disturbance in Huntingdon County.
State police shot and killed the suspect.