Dom Show Notes 1.5.17

9:00-Chicago man tortured by 4 African-American suspects, suspected against Donald Trump.
9:15-Senator Pat Toomey joined discussing the new Senate and his hopeful of agenda.
9:35-Judge rules in favor of Mumia Abu-Jamal to receive treatment of his hepatitis C.
10:00-FOP lodge 5 VP, John McGrody, joined discussing the criticisms of DA Seth Williams for not charging a teenager involved in a brawl with police.
10:20-Tucker Carlson named as the replacement for Megyn Kelly.
10:25-Rex Tillerson still doing his own shopping.
10:45-Overrated, underrated.
11:00-Carrie Severino joined discussing the Senate hearings to appoint Senator Jeff Sessions for Attorney General.
11:10-This NFL bailed out the NFL from a ratings nightmare.
11:20-District Attorney Seth Williams joined with his response to FOP President McNesby’s criticism.