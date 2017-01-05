WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Quick-Hitting Snow To Cause Travel Disruptions, Slippery Commute | Radar | Forecast | Traffic Map | Code Blue Declarations

Dom Show Notes 1.5.17

January 5, 2017 11:56 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Chicago man tortured by 4 African-American suspects, suspected against Donald Trump. 

9:15-Senator Pat Toomey joined discussing the new Senate and his hopeful of agenda.

9:35-Judge rules in favor of  Mumia Abu-Jamal to receive treatment of his hepatitis C.

10:00-FOP lodge 5 VP, John McGrody, joined discussing the criticisms of DA Seth Williams for not charging a teenager involved in a brawl with police.

10:20-Tucker Carlson named as the replacement for Megyn Kelly.

10:25-Rex Tillerson still doing his own shopping.

10:45-Overrated, underrated.

11:00-Carrie Severino joined discussing the Senate hearings to appoint Senator Jeff Sessions for Attorney General.

11:10-This NFL bailed out the NFL from a ratings nightmare.

11:20-District Attorney Seth Williams joined with his response to FOP President McNesby’s criticism.

