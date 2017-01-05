Dawkins On Hall Of Fame: ‘If I Make It, We All Make It’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Brian Dawkins had a message for Eagles fans following the announcement that he is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall Of Fame.

“If I make it, we all make it, and that’s the truth,” Dawkins told Chris Carlin and Ike Reese on Wednesday’s 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show.

“If I make it in the Hall Of Fame, I’m not the only one making it. You all have made it, Philadelphia. Everybody who is listening to this right now, you all have made it. Ike, you made it.”

Weapon X has some instructions for #Eagles fans for when he makes the @ProFootballHOF #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/pr9V5C4Ycx — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 4, 2017

“Best believe, you better hope I don’t run on the stage with you!” Reese, Dawkins’ former Eagles teammate, joked. “I’m hoping not to embarrass you!”

The beloved ex-Eagles safety spent the first 13 of his 16 illustrious seasons in Philadelphia. Now, the 43-year-old Dawkins is the Eagles’ football operations executive, assisting with player development.

While he would love to reach the Hall Of Fame, Dawkins wanted to make sure people understand it’s not the most important part of his life.

“I try my best not to sound unappreciative about this because I am very appreciative of this, but it does not change who I am,” Dawkins said of potentially reaching the Hall Of Fame. “This tells you at the game of football, that people consider me to be one of the best to have played the game. I want to make sure at the game of life, at the game of being a teammate, at the game of being a father, that’s more important than anything else to be honest with you.

“But we’re gonna ride this and I’m gonna love the fact that I’ll be in the Hall Of Fame, if I get there. We’re gonna celebrate the heck out of it, because I know I am, and I know a lot of people listening to this right now are going to with me. I hope they can come up there to enjoy that time with me, but at the end of the day I am blessed individual that happens to be in the Hall Of Fame running.”