Woman Dies After Being Struck By Two Cars In Galloway Twp.

GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. (CBS)—An Atlantic City woman was killed after she was struck twice this morning in Galloway Township.
It happened just before 7 a.m. near Jimmie Leeds Road in Atlantic County.
Galloway Township police say a 52-year-old woman was attempting to cross westbound Jimmie Leeds Road when she was struck by the driver of a 2006 white Dodge Durango.
The impact forced the woman into the eastbound lane where police say she was struck again by an unidentified black SUV. Police say the SUV did not stop.
Police say their fatal accident unit is investigating.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at (609)652-3705 ext 071.