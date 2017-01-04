Woman Sues To Have Name Removed From Search Engines Due To Revenge Porn

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBS) — A New York woman is suing in an effort to have her name removed from Google, Yahoo and Bing, CBS News reports.
The woman claimed that an ex-boyfriend posted explicit video of the couple online; video of the sort that is often described as revenge porn. CBS News sought comment from the three major search engines, but they did not immediately respond.
The woman’s lawyer spoke to CBS News saying, “My client has been devastated by this matter. She would really like her name to be removed from those search engines so that she can live her life.”
“Search engines are immune,” said CBS Legal Analyst Rikki Klieman. “They are immune by virtue of something called the Federal Communications Decency Act.”
Klieman explained that it is a law that protects sites from liability over content posted by third parties. It includes search engines, websites and social networks. Kliemann added the factor that to remove the woman’s name from any search engine forever, would also mean that anyone with the same name would be removed as well.
The video has been removed.
Klieman said of the case, “It’s interesting. It’s fascinating, but it’s not going to happen.”