St. Mary Medical Center – Bee Well Boutique

St. Mary Medical Center Health Connections highlighting the hospital’s Bee Well Boutique, which stocks comfort products for women and men.

It’s not easy to find the products you need to help soothe the pain of chemotherapy, radiation and deal with the side effects of certain medicines. Now you can find many of these items all in one place at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. The shop is called Be Well Boutique and it has been open for several months.

Boutique manager, Lynn Carpenter, says you’ll find all-natural makeup and nail polish, non- metallic deodorant which can be worn during mammograms, head scarves and wigs. If your hair is starting to fall out from cancer treatment, you can get your head shaved on site and then be fitted for a wig. There are prosthetics and bras needed for those who have had mastectomies. She also stocks products to treat radiation burns.

If medicines are making you queasy, there are candies and lollipops to battle the feeling and other products to improve your appetite. There are products to battle dry eyes, skin and even dry mouth. If night sweats are the issue, Carpenter stocks special pajamas that can keep you more comfortable in bed. Be Well Boutique is located in the hospital and is open 9am to 5pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 9am to 7pm on Tuesdays.

Sponsored Content provided by St Mary Medical Center