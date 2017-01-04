Springsteen Coming To New Jersey University For Talk

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — “The Boss” will be coming to a New Jersey university.

Monmouth University is hosting Bruce Springsteen on Tuesday at the Pollak Theater. The event is being billed as a conversation with the New Jersey native and will be hosted by Bob Santelli, the Grammy Museum’s executive director.

The rocker has been on a nationwide tour to promote his new autobiography “Born to Run.” ”Born to Run.”

In the book, Springsteen remembers his childhood in New Jersey, his rise to superstardom and personal struggles.

He was also a high-profile Democrat and appeared with Hillary Clinton on the presidential campaign trail this fall. This week Springsteen questioned whether President-elect Donald Trump was competent enough to do the job, though he says he understands how Trump was able to win.

