South Jersey Woman Seeks Public’s Help In Finding Lost Pet Duck

TOMS RIVER, NJ (CBS) – A Toms River woman is hopeful that her missing pet duck, Clumsy, will return home soon.

Francesca Timpanaro tells CBSPhilly her best friend gave her Clumsy six years ago after rescuing him from a reptile show, where he was going to be snake food.

Timpanaro says she raised him from the time he was just a baby.

“He would sleep and snuggle on my chest. Now he is a full grown Magpie and follows my father and I around.”

Timpanaro says Clumsy went missing last Wednesday after eating dinner.

“There was no sign of a struggle, so I don’t think another animal got a hold of him.”

She says Clumsy loves to hang outside during the day and would sleep inside at night.

“He’s been there for six years. I feel like if something would have gotten him it would have done it years ago.”

She says so far two people have reached out saying they saw Clumsy, but when she checked the area she found nothing.

“I have hope that I will see him again. I am so appreciative of everyone’s help and support of bringing my little man home.”

Timpanaro’s Facebook post about Clumsy going missing has been shared over 500 times.