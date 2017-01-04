Report: Sixers Waive G/F Hollis Thompson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to multiple media reports, the Sixers have waived guard/forward Hollis Thompson who has spent the last 3+ seasons with the Sixers after going undrafted out of Georgetown.
The move was first reported by Derek Bodner who explained that Thompson was in the final year of a 4-year deal that would have become guaranteed on January 10.
For his career, Thompson is a 38.9 percent three point shooter. He has career averages of 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
Thompson’s most productive season came in 2015-16 when he averaged 9.8 points per game to go along with 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 28 minutes per night. This season, Thompson has averaged career lows in points, rebounds and assists in addition to a career low 18.1 minutes per game.
His departure would open up minutes for wings on the team including rookie Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot.