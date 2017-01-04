Text Service Provides SEPTA Riders Quick Access To Bus Schedules

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On the upcoming cold winter days, SEPTA says its riders can use texts to get information about when the next bus will be arriving at their stop.

SEPTA’s Andrew Busch says you first have to use your phone to visit the SEPTA website and set up your SMS communication with your phone and the transit agency. Once you complete the five simple steps, he says you’re ready to go.

Busch says the only other information you’ll need is the code assigned to your bus stop. He says that should be on the bus stop sign or in the shelter.

“Put in that bus stop code after SEPTA in your text,” Busch said. “You send that text off to 41411 and within a couple of seconds you get a text back showing you the next four trips that are scheduled to come.”

Busch says the service is quite popular, getting about 11,000 text hits daily. He says it can also be used for information on the trolleys, the Broad Street Subway, the Market-Frankford El and the Norristown High-Speed line.

He says more information on SEPTA delays is available on the SEPTA App for Apple and Android phones and on the SEPTA Twitter account.