SEPTA Bus Driver Found Guilty Of Homicide By Vehicle For Killing Pedestrian

GLENSIDE, Pa. (CBS) — A SEPTA bus driver who was behind the wheel when her bus struck and killed a 93-year-old in Glenside last spring has been found guilty of Homicide by Vehicle.

Katrina Sanders is seen in video looking at papers waiting at a red light to turn left onto Limekiln Pike from Glenside Avenue.

Those papers, she testified, were the route she was required to follow, mandated by SEPTA, different than her usual route.

When the light changes, the papers still in her hand, she made the turn, but she hit and killed a 93-year-old as he crossed in the crosswalk.

Her attorney, Bruce Miller, says they’ll appeal the verdict.

“Her action, conduct didn’t rise to gross or reckless conduct, the judge felt otherwise.”

But prosecutor Rich Bradbury says Sanders should have seen the victim as he waited for the light near the crosswalk.

“She had 45 seconds to see him without any major obstructions and she had four seconds where she was required to wait and verify no one was there. She did not do either.”

Sanders remains free on bail and will be sentenced at a later date.

Bradbury says the victim’s family has said they’re more concerned about a conviction and awareness of what happened, then about punishment.