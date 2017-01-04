Rangers Take Down Flyers, 5-2

January 4, 2017 10:44 PM
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes and Michael Grabner each scored two goals, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 30 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Chris Kreider also scored to lead the Rangers to their fourth win in five games and match Columbus (27) for the most wins in the NHL.

Kreider continued to shine following a stout December when he scored 11 goals and became the first Ranger to score at least 10 goals in a month in almost three years.

The Rangers quickly rebounded from a 4-1 home loss to Buffalo on Tuesday that was just their third defeat in the last 10 games.

Jake Voracek scored twice for the Flyers, who have lost four straight and seven of eight since a 10-game winning streak.

