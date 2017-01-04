Police: Investigation Underway After Girl, 8, Dies In Stratford, NJ

January 4, 2017 3:34 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey, Stratford

STRATFORD, NJ (CBS) — Police are investigating the sudden death of an eight-year-old girl in Stratford, New Jersey.

Authorities say they responded to a 911 call regarding an unresponsive person on Union Avenue around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, December 31.

Officials rushed the girl to Kennedy Hospital-Stratford Division where she was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m.

Authorities say only family members were present at the time of the incident, which rules out the involvement of unknown individuals.

The investigation into her death is ongoing.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia
Getaway Guide To Ski House Cookery

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia