Police: Investigation Underway After Girl, 8, Dies In Stratford, NJ

STRATFORD, NJ (CBS) — Police are investigating the sudden death of an eight-year-old girl in Stratford, New Jersey.
Authorities say they responded to a 911 call regarding an unresponsive person on Union Avenue around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, December 31.
Officials rushed the girl to Kennedy Hospital-Stratford Division where she was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m.
Authorities say only family members were present at the time of the incident, which rules out the involvement of unknown individuals.
The investigation into her death is ongoing.