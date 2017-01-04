The Philly Golf and Travel Show is back at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks! January 13th through the 15th, you don’t want to miss out on the action. Get your tickets and give it your best shot at the many live and interactive demos and competitions visit phillygolfandtravelshow.com!
In addition to fantastic deals on golf clubs, equipment and accessories, travel opportunities, and more golf related items than you could imagine, each show has a host of interactive ball-striking activities and competitions that are second to none! Best of all, they are all FREE and included with your admission price!
These demos and competitions include: 2017 Manufacturer’s Demo Range, Long Drive Championship, The Inn at Pocono Manor Long Putt Challenge, Teetime Golf Pass Celebrity Stage, and Free PGA Instruction!
Show Hours:
Fri., Jan. 13 1:00 pm – 07:00 pm
Sat., Jan. 14 10:00 am – 06:00 pm
Sun., Jan. 15 10:00 am – 04:00 pm
Up to five KYW Insiders will win a pair of tickets to this show!