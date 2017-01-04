New Year Brings More Flexibility For Beer Distributors In Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Among the many new laws that take effect this year is one that allows beer distributors to sell six packs, four packs, growlers and single bottles.

Distributors are excited and a little cautious as they prepare for the arrival of January 17.

“I’m not gonna go too crazy with it yet. I’m gonna give it a month or two to see what people are up for,” said Biren Patel, who owns a retail outlet at 8th Street and Girard Avenue. “Besides six packs and singles, we are gonna be allowed to do growlers.”

Patel plans to offer four or five beers on tap to accommodate the growler crowd — eventually. He and other merchants say they won’t be 100-percent ready on opening day.

“In order for us to get ready to do the six packs and singles we do need extra coolers, extra spacing,” Patel explained, “so we do have to make a lot of modification to get ready for it.”

But they do intend to get this party started in some manner in a couple of weeks.

This is all part of sweeping new alcohol reform legislation that Governor Tom Wolf signed back in November. Also new this year is a law allowing bars to serve alcohol at 9 a.m. on Sundays without having to serve food.