Penn State Students Spend Winter Break Mentoring Middle Schoolers In SW Philly

January 4, 2017 7:05 PM By Kristen Johanson
Filed Under: Kristen Johanson, KYW Newsradio, Penn State University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of college students from Penn State University spent part of their winter break with middle school students inside a Southwest Philadelphia charter school.

Inside the halls of Southwest Leadership Academy Charter School, middle school students sat and listened to three Penn State students who had a message.

“We are telling them the ropes about college, what to do, what not to do, certain things to look for,” said 21-year-old Gilbert Orsimi.

“Having a goal, knowing where you want to be in the future,” said 20-year-old Yvesmark Chery, “because by having that, it makes you stay focused and stay on track.”

“Guide them and let them know also that we’ve done it, and that it’s possible for them,” said 21-year-old Akinshola Jolaoso.

Each of the three have helped the students with vision boards, held panel discussions and Q & A’s.

“Growing up in Philadelphia, we probably didn’t really have the chance to be in a program where college was instilled in you in such an early age,” said Orsimi.

The trio hopes to continue coming back every winter break, and stay in touch with the kids.

More from Kristen Johanson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia
Getaway Guide To Ski House Cookery

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia