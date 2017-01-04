Penn State Students Spend Winter Break Mentoring Middle Schoolers In SW Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of college students from Penn State University spent part of their winter break with middle school students inside a Southwest Philadelphia charter school.

Inside the halls of Southwest Leadership Academy Charter School, middle school students sat and listened to three Penn State students who had a message.

“We are telling them the ropes about college, what to do, what not to do, certain things to look for,” said 21-year-old Gilbert Orsimi.

“Having a goal, knowing where you want to be in the future,” said 20-year-old Yvesmark Chery, “because by having that, it makes you stay focused and stay on track.”

“Guide them and let them know also that we’ve done it, and that it’s possible for them,” said 21-year-old Akinshola Jolaoso.

Each of the three have helped the students with vision boards, held panel discussions and Q & A’s.

“Growing up in Philadelphia, we probably didn’t really have the chance to be in a program where college was instilled in you in such an early age,” said Orsimi.

The trio hopes to continue coming back every winter break, and stay in touch with the kids.