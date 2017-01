Congressman’s Son ‘Grounded’ For Dabbing During Photo Shoot With Speaker Paul Ryan

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — A new Kansas Congressman is dishing out discipline after his 17-year-old son pulled a dance move resembling a sneeze during a photo shoot with House Speaker Paul Ryan after the U.S. House of Representatives swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall tweeted: “He’s grounded.”

During the photo shoot Tuesday, Cal Marshall held the Bible with his father and Ryan. As the photographer prepared to take photos, the son raised one arm in the move popularized by sports celebrities known as dabbing, hiding his face as if he was about to sneeze.

Ryan asked if he was OK, and then asked him if he was about to sneeze.

As the teen began laughing, Marshall said, “He’s sneezing.”

Marshall, an obstetrician, won the 1st District seat after beating incumbent Tea Party favorite Tim Huelskamp in the Republican primary.

Ryan poked fun at the incident on Twitter.

“Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don’t get what dabbing is, though,” Ryan tweeted.

