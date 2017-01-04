Pa. Auditor General: Fenerty Payout ‘Excessive’

January 4, 2017 9:58 PM By Tony Romeo
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s auditor general has harsh words for terms of a generous payout to former Philadelphia Parking Authority executive director Vince Fenerty.

Responding to reports that former Parking Authority Executive Director Vince Fenerty will collect a final payout of $227,000, Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale released a statement Wednesday evening characterizing the payout as “egregious, excessive and inappropriate for any government entity.”

The $227,000 figure includes unused vacation, comp time, administrative leave, and sick leave.

Sexual harassment disclosures forced Fenerty to resign or be fired.

In his statement, the auditor general says the payout will be investigated as part of the audit he announced in October to determine the authority’s adherence to and the effectiveness of its employment policies and procedures.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

