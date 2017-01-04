Organizers Gear Up For March In Philly Highlighting Women’s Rights

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a rally to raise awareness for women’s rights. The Woman’s March on Philadelphia takes place on January 21, the day after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office.

“We want to make sure that President Trump and his cabinet know that we’re part of his constituency and it’s his duty to represent us,” said Emily Cooper Morse, one of the lead organizers of the march. “That’s why we choose his first day in office.”

Morse says they are expecting thousands of people to turn out for the event, which will feature speakers and performers.

“We want to give women and their allies the platform to have their voices heard to fight for and continue to fight for women’s rights and equalities,” she said.

Morse says they have more than 170 other sister marches going on around the world that day.

