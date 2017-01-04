New Data Shows Increase In Philly Residents Moving To Pittsburgh

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Traditionally, residents from western Pennsylvania migrate east for better job opportunities. But recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows a change in the give and take between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh with more and more people moving west. A recent study might explain why.

Pittsburgh has long been known as the Steel City. Today, it’s for reasons other than big steel mills.

“Now, it’s known as a huge robotics hub,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “And there’s actually kind of a pipeline going from Pittsburgh to the Silicon Valley.”

Gonzalez says Pittsburgh ranks 8th on their list of the 150 best cities for job opportunities, well above Philadelphia at 129.

Pittsburgh also does much better in several other key areas, like commute times and adjusted median annual income.

“So much of that really goes into how much bang you’re getting for your buck, in terms of housing affordability,” Gonzalez explained.

She says Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are both cities of haves and have-nots, with a larger than average percentage the workforce living in poverty.