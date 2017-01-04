Judge Rules Mumia Abu-Jamal Should Be Provided Expensive New Medication To Treat Hepatitis C

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled death row inmate Mumia Abu-Jamal should be provided expensive new medication to treat his hepatitis C.
Abu-Jamal sued to improve the health care he was receiving in prison after he fell into diabetic shock.
Supporters Of Mumia Abu-Jamal Protest His Medical Treatment In State Prison
He was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 2015.
The former Black Panther has spent 29 years on death row following his conviction in the 1981 murder of Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner.
Abu-Jamal’s sentence was reduced to life without parole in 2011.
One Comment