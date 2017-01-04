Judge Rules Mumia Abu-Jamal Should Be Provided Expensive New Medication To Treat Hepatitis C

January 4, 2017 6:25 PM
Filed Under: Daniel Faulkner, Hepatitis C, Mumia Abu Jamal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled death row inmate Mumia Abu-Jamal should be provided expensive new medication to treat his hepatitis C.

Abu-Jamal sued to improve the health care he was receiving in prison after he fell into diabetic shock.

Supporters Of Mumia Abu-Jamal Protest His Medical Treatment In State Prison

He was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 2015.

The former Black Panther has spent 29 years on death row following his conviction in the 1981 murder of Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner.

Abu-Jamal’s sentence was reduced to life without parole in 2011.

