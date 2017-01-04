Mastectomy Of Healthy Breast: Is It Necessary?

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross



By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There may be a great deal of health information on the internet and through social media — but there is one thing that has not changed: people tend to listen to their doctors when it comes to health care and advice — especially when it comes to surgery.

According to an article in the Journal JAMA Surgery, breast cancer patients without a genetic risk for the disease were far more likely to undergo removal of the non-cancerous breast when their surgeons did not recommend against it.

2,400 patients were studied and the question raised was: if genetic studies did not show a genetic link, was the removal of the other breast necessary?

Remember, there are many reasons for women with breast cancer to want both breasts removed, including an increased risk of cancer in the other breast, despite negative genetic tests. There is an increased risk but certainly not as strong as when a genetic link is detected.

When surgeons advised against removal of the other breast fewer than 2% decided to have the procedure anyway. When a surgeon made no recommendation, the rate increased to almost 20%.