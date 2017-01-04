Police: Innocent Bystander Shot In Forehead While Sitting On Porch In Kensington

January 4, 2017 10:07 PM
Filed Under: Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating after a man was shot while sitting on his porch and placed in critical condition Wednesday night in Kensington.

Authorities say the incident took place around 8:50 p.m. Police were called out to the 200 block of E. Indiana Avenue.

There, they say a 45-year-old man was shot once in the forehead before being transported to Temple University Hospital.

Officials describe the victim as an innocent bystander. They explained that he was sitting on his porch with his sister-in-law when the shooting took place.

Police found 16 shell casings in the park across the street, which is about 300 feet away from where the victim was shot in the head.

