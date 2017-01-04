Looking Around City 6 In College Hoops

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three City 6 teams will be in action tonight in college basketball.

#1 Villanova (14-0) visits #18 Butler (12-2) in a key Big East match-up.

Temple will visit SMU. The Owls (9-6) are 0-2 in American Athletic Conference action. SMU is 12-3 overall, 2-0 in the conference.

La Salle hosts St. Louis. The Explorers (6-5) lost their Atlantic 10 opener to Dayton last time out. SLU is 4-9 (0-1 A-10).

As far as the rest of the City 6 is concerned . . .

St. Joe’s next game is Saturday at Fordham. The Hawks fell to 7-6 (1-1 A-10) with an 88-58 loss at Rhode Island Tuesday night.

Drexel’s next game will be Thursday night at home against UNCW. The Dragons are 6-9 (0-2 in CAA).

Penn is set to open Ivy League play on Saturday night at rival Princeton. The Quakers are 6-5 and riding a three-game winning streak.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Josh Verlin of Cityofbasketballlove.com about the City 6 and tonight’s match-ups involving local teams.

You can follow Matt on Twitter @Mattleonkyw.