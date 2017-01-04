N.J. Man Accused of Killing Estranged Wife Appears In Court

January 4, 2017 6:24 AM
Filed Under: Court, Cumberland County, Jeremiah Monell, murder

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. (CBS)—A man accused of killing his estranged wife and led police on a two-week manhunt is due in court on Wednesday.

Jeremiah Monell, 32 was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. Monday when police tracked him to the woods behind Angelo’s Pizza Shop on Route 54 in Folsom, New Jersey.

Monell is accused of killing his estranged wife, 35-year-old Tara O’Shea-Watson in her Commercial Township home the morning of December 19.

Authorities had found Monell’s truck the next afternoon near the area off of Sawmill Road in Cedarville.

Monell is facing murder charges and weapons offenses.

His first appearance hearing will be held at 2 p.m. in Cumberland County.

