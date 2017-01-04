Howie Roseman To Address Media

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles vice president of football operations Howie Roseman will address the media on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. You can hear him live on SportsRadio 94WIP and online here.
With Roseman resuming his leadership role in the Eagles’ personnel department, Philadelphia finished 7-9 behind rookie quarterback Carson Wentz and first-year head coach Doug Pederson.
Roseman was able to move up in the draft to acquire Wentz and then trade Sam Bradford to the Vikings eight days before the start of the season to regain a 2017 first-round draft pick (with the draft being held in Philadelphia).
Due to Wentz’s development and success, Eagles’ QB coach John DeFilippo and offensive coordinator Frank Reich are receiving interest from around the league.
The two primary personnel upgrades the Eagles need this offseason are at the wide receiver and cornerback positions. There have been plenty of speculative reports involving Redskins WR DeSean Jackson and his potential return to the Eagles.