Philly Police Investigating Suspicious Death After Man Found Shot In Head

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Philadelphia police are calling the death of a Holmesburg man suspicious, after his girlfriend found him with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday night. Paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene.

The 37-year-old victim was found inside a bedroom of his apartment in the 8000 block of Erdrick Street. Investigators did not find a gun nor a suicide note.

The victim’s girlfriend told investigators she came home around 10 p.m. and found her boyfriend bleeding heavily on their bedroom floor.

There were no signs of forced entry, but Chief Inspector Scott Small said the front door may have been unlocked.

Small said someone rifled through drawers in a second bedroom and there was fresh damage to a closet door.

“It definitely appears that at least one of the rooms was ransacked and the fact that this victim was shot in the head is suspicious enough for this to be investigated as a homicide at this time,” he said.

Police aren’t sure if anything was taken. They also towed a red Camaro from the scene.

Detectives are interviewing the victim’s girlfriend and several other friends who showed up to the apartment while police gathered evidence.