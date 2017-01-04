‘Extremely Rare,’ Nearly 800-Pound Whale Washes Up In Ocean County

BREAKING: 2 SEPTA Trolleys Involved In Crash In West Philadelphia

January 4, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: Island Beach State Park, Marine Mammal Stranding Center, Ocean County

SEASIDE PARK, N.J. (CBS)—An extremely rare 15-foot deceased Blainesville’s beaked whale has washed up along the Jersey Shore, marine officials have announced.

The nearly 800-pound whale was found decomposing along Island Beach State Park.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says this is only the second time in four decades that they have come across one of these unique whales.

“This type of whale, with a dolphin-like beak, is known to dive to great depths in search of food, usually squid,” said Bob Schoelkopf, the Founding Director of the MMSC. “They spend most of their lives at extreme depths and because of this, they are hard to observe.”

Weighing close to 800 pounds, the 15 foot male whale was already decomposing when MMSC staff responded to the Island Beach State Park.

Officials say the last time they discovered a deceased Blainesville’s beaked whale was back in 1989 when one washed up on Morganville, Monmouth County.

That whale was so rare the scull was showcased inside the Marine Mammal Stranding Center’s museum located in Brigantine.

The exact cause of death of the Island Beach State Park whale is still being investigated.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center is New Jersey’s only facility dedicated to the rescue of sick and injured marine mammals and sea turtles.

To learn how you can contribute to their efforts CLICK HERE.

