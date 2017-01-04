Elephant & Piggie’s “We are in a Play!” – KimmelCenter.org

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

January 4, 2017 11:03 AM

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S: “WE ARE IN A PLAY!” at The Kimmel Center on Saturday, January 21, 2017.

For tickets visit kimmelcenter.org and 215-893-1999.

Elephant & Piggie: We are in a Play! is based on the beloved children’s bestseller by Mo Willems. Elephant and Piggie are best friends who star in a musical that features singing and dancing in musical numbers that answer important questions including what do you wear to a fancy pool costume party? Should you share your ice cream? And how can two friends play with one toy? Elephant & Piggie: We are in a Play! is an interactive show that invites children of all ages to join in the fun. Elephant & Piggie: We are in a Play! is a production of the Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour. This show is part of the Kimmel Center Family Discovery Series.

