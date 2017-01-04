Dom Show Notes 1.4.17

9:00-Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News to join NBC.
9:20-Julian Assange appears on “Hannity.”
9:30-Regional Press Secretary for the Presidential Inauguration, Taylor Mason, joined discussing the 58th inauguration.
9:35-The Clinton’s planning to attend Trump’s inauguration.
9:50-Celebrities calling on Congress to obstruct Trump’s racial agenda.
10:00-Philly voice’s Brian Hickey, joined discussing the Philadelphia soda tax.
10:35-N.J. soldier attacked allegedly after the Mummer’s parade.
11:00-Other towns classified as “sanctuary cities” in the Philadelphia area.
11:20-Sean Hannity believes every word Assange told him.
11:35-Philly hoagie shop refusing to sell soda with the new soda tax in place.