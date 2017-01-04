NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Dom Show Notes 1.4.17

January 4, 2017 11:54 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News to join NBC.

9:20-Julian Assange appears on “Hannity.”

9:30-Regional Press Secretary for the Presidential Inauguration, Taylor Mason, joined discussing the 58th inauguration.

9:35-The Clinton’s planning to attend Trump’s inauguration.

9:50-Celebrities calling on Congress to obstruct Trump’s racial agenda.

10:00-Philly voice’s Brian Hickey, joined discussing the Philadelphia soda tax.

10:35-N.J. soldier attacked allegedly after the Mummer’s parade. 

11:00-Other towns classified as “sanctuary cities” in the Philadelphia area.

11:20-Sean Hannity believes every word Assange told him.

11:35-Philly hoagie shop refusing to sell soda with the new soda tax in place.

