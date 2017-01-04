Historically Black College Band Faces Backlash For Agreeing To Perform At Trump Inauguration

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When the Tornadoes of Talladega College were called out for agreeing to perform for the President Elect, the historically black college had two options: back out of the inaugural parade or march to the beat of their own drum.

“I think that the band should go,” said Jennifer Ray of Rhode Island.

Another passerby, Naomi Barrett told Eyewitness News “From a business perspective, as a historically black college, I don’t think it’s a good idea.”

“I didn’t vote for President Trump, but if I were invited, I’d want to perform because it’s an honor,” said RJ Magee of Center City.

On social media, reaction was much more heated… one user tweeting “there is no honor performing for one of the world’s most racist people, Donald Trump.”

It’s a perception that continues to plague the Trump administration, causing members of other acts including the Rockettes and Mormon Tabernacle Choir to question their participation.

“They don’t want to get behind or be associated with a platform that spreads a lot of hate and divides people,” explained Anika Narula of Malvern, Pa.

That was the basis for one petition, urging the college to reconsider its commitment, while another insists it should stay its course and support the transition of power.

Alex Ford responded, saying “I think what we need now more than ever is fair representation of all parties.”

Regardless of politics, the people we spoke to say they support the Office of the President.

“I didn’t vote for him. I’m not a fan, but hopefully he will prove me wrong and do some good,” said Barrett.

Ford added, “At the end of the day, he does hold a high title that needs to be regarded.”

Ray summed it up, saying, “I think everything will be okay as long as the American people stay together.”