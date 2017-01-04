Atlantic City Mayor Says ‘Challenging’ Year Is Ahead, He Wants Another Term

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (CBS) — Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian delivered his annual, unofficial “State of the City” address to a business luncheon.

The hour-long speech before several thousand people at the Golden Nugget Casino centered on the city’s ongoing efforts to bring its spending down to levels the state of New Jersey might like. The state took over the city in October, although the city still controls day-to-day operations for the time being.

Guardian outlined projects planned for the future, as well as cuts made in the city’s budget to date, which include the loss of 370 jobs.

Another 55 are expected to go this year.

With that as a backdrop, the mayor confirmed what has been common knowledge for months. He wants a second term.

“The first four years were tough, but I’m going to ask the people to convince them that I’m the best person to lead them for the next four years,” Guardian told KYW Newsradio after the address.

He will face opposition from at least a couple of city council members pondering their own run. As for the state takeover, Guardian has made no secret of his disdain for the process in general and the man who forced the issue, Governor Chris Christie. Guardian told the crowd he can’t wait for Christie to be replaced in January of 2018, hopefully by someone he feels would be more receptive to Atlantic City’s efforts to correct its own problems.

To that end, the Republican Guardian wouldn’t rule out endorsing a Democrat to replace Christie.

“If you’re telling me that a Republican candidate is going to say ‘Nope, we want the takeover. We want the state to continue to run it’, and a Democrat doesn’t, like Phil Murphy has said, then yeah I have to do what’s best for the people,” Guardian said.