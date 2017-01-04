Angelo Cataldi Apologizes To Brandon Graham

January 4, 2017 9:35 AM By Angelo Cataldi
Filed Under: Eagles

By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Brandon Graham turned the criticism into fuel.

Graham, now 28 years old and a seven-year Eagles veteran, was the second highest graded edge defender in the NFL per Pro Football Focus. 

But it wasn’t always like this for Graham. Early in his career, after being the Eagles’ 13th overall draft pick, Graham dealt with injuries and struggled to make an impact. And he heard it from the fans, media, and of course, radio hosts like Angelo Cataldi.

On Wednesday, Graham joined Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show in studio and received a well-deserved apology.

Listen: Brandon Graham on the 94WIP Morning Show

 

“Well I would like to take back any negative thing I’ve said about you earlier in your career,” Cataldi told Graham. “I’ve really enjoyed our conversations every week, because you’re so honest and you’re always available.”

Graham also was asked to compares his three coaches: Andy Reid, Chip Kelly, and Doug Pederson.

Cataldi also asked Graham about his accomplished wife.

And Graham, of course, was persuaded into staying for a Wing Bowl 25 eating stunt!

 

More from Angelo Cataldi
