25 High-Paying Jobs That Cause The LEAST Stress

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Looking to make some cash without all the stress? We have 25 for you.
Business Insider has found 25 jobs that pay more than $70,000 a year with the lowest stress scores.
Business Insider says they combed through the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), a US Department of Labor database that compiles detailed information on hundreds of jobs.
O*NET rates the “stress tolerance” for each job on a scale from zero to 100.
Here are 25 jobs that could fit your lifestyle:
Audiologist
Stress tolerance: 70
Average annual salary: $77,420
Optometrist
Stress tolerance: 70
Average annual salary: $115,750
Art director
Stress tolerance: 69
Average annual salary: $101,990
Technical writers
Stress tolerance: 69
Average annual salary: $73,350
Computer hardware engineer
Stress tolerance: 67
Average annual salary: $114,970
Orthodontist
Stress tolerance: 67
Average annual salary: $221,390
Hydrologist
Stress tolerance: 66
Average annual salary: $83,440
Applications software developer
Stress tolerance: 65
Average annual salary: $102,160
Computer and information systems manager
Stress tolerance: 64
Average annual salary: $141,000
Actuary
Stress tolerance: 64
Average annual salary: $110,560
Operations research analyst
Stress tolerance: 63
Average annual salary: $84,180
Law teacher (postsecondary)
Stress tolerance: 63
Average annual salary: $126,230
Geoscientist (except hydrologists and geographers)
Stress tolerance: 63
Average annual salary: $105,720
Astronomer
Stress tolerance: 62
Average annual salary: $110,220
Economics teacher (postsecondary)
Stress tolerance: 62
Average annual salary: Stress tolerance: 70
Physicist
Stress tolerance: 61
Average annual salary: $118,500
Biomedical engineer
Stress tolerance: 61
Average annual salary: $91,230
Materials engineer
Stress tolerance: 61
Average annual salary: $94,690
Political scientist
Stress tolerance: 61
Average annual salary: $103,210
Agricultural engineer
Stress tolerance: 61
Average annual salary: $78,490
Statistician
Stress tolerance: 59
Average annual salary: $84,440
Economist
Stress tolerance: 59
Average annual salary: $109,230
Geographer
Stress tolerance: 58
Average annual salary: $74,920
Mathematician
Stress tolerance: 57
Average annual salary: $112,560
Materials scientist
Stress tolerance: 53
Average annual salary: $94,940