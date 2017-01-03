Former Radnor Township Official Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 103-Year-Old Woman Multiple Times

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A former Delaware County commissioner is charged with sexually assaulting a 103-year-old woman multiple times.

CBS 3’s David Spunt reports that 75-year-old William Spingler is no longer an elected official in Radnor Township. Spingler left almost two years ago, but officials felt compelled to address his alleged indecent assault on a centenarian not once, but three times.

“It’s a terrible thing. It’s horrible,” said Radnor Township Manager Robert Zienkowski.

Zienkowski told reporters he’s troubled by allegations his former colleague indecently assault a 103-year-old woman at a nursing home.

“We are quite confident that based on probable cause established in a warrant that we acted accordingly and the charges are justified in that warrant.

According to authorities, Spingler – a Radnor Township official for more than 30 years – put his hand under a blanket on the breast of a 103-year-old woman with mental illness.

Zienkowski said it happened at the Wayne Nursing Home on Dec. 15. Authorities said Spingler came back two more times and did the same thing.

“We couldn’t wait any longer to take action,” said Radnor Township Police Superintendent William Colarulo. “We had to take action.”

Spingler was arrested and released on a $10,000 bond.

Authorities said they have other complaints about him they are presenting to the district attorney but won’t say more.

Spingler will appear before a judge on Thursday morning.