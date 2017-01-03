Is Trump’s Unconventional Approach To Addressing Jobs Good For United States?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After scrapping plans for a new plant in mexico, Ford announced it would instead invest $700 million into a facility in Flat Rock, Michigan, creating 700 new jobs.

“I think it’s a good move,” said James Farley of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Sean McCabe of Cedar Grove, New Jersey added, “Jobs should stay here.”

Ford says it made the decision, in part because of the pro-growth policies outlined by President Elect Donald Trump, who has publicly shamed the company for shipping jobs overseas.

And just today, Trump tweeted General Motors, threatening tariffs if they don’t manufacture in the US.

“Trump is brash, but he’s also a sharp and shrewd businessman,” said McCabe.

Vignette Williams of Philadelphia added, “Regardless of who’s investigating the change, it’s a good thing.”

“It certainly is a great PR message,” said Dr. Bill Rosenberg, a Political Science professor at Drexel University, “but in terms of actual growth of the economy, its not so clear.”

Rosenberg went on to say that what appears in the beginning is not necessarily what happens in the end.

Rosenberg says Trump’s deal with Carrier, an air conditioner and furnace manufacturer, produced only half the jobs promised and was largely subsidized by his Vice President’s home state of Indiana.

Rosenberg said, “What happens a year from now? Is the state of Indiana still subsidized or not? We have to look at long term growth, not just the headline, “these jobs are going to be in the US.”

James Farley summed it up by saying, “Just have to prepare for worst, hope for the best.”