South Philly Teen’s Love Of Bikes Has Attracted Attention From Meek Mill

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A South Philly teen’s love of bikes and Instagram has attracted the attention of a local rapper, and a sponsorship deal with a major bike sponsor.

“I’m just riding bikes to have fun, doing me. It’s my passion,” said Sixteen year old Corey Murray, a sophomore at South Philly High School, and member of a community of young bikers.

“It just runs in the family, I started riding bikes from seeing my brothers ride bikes,” he said.

On Instagram, he’s known as ‘oneway_corey.’ His feed is filled with photos of bikes and videos of him riding, and popping wheelie’s all over the city.

“They show love to me and that’s what makes me go harder, try new stuff. It’s all love of bikes, but it’s still all competition like we all try to battle each other, but everyone knows I’m the best.”

He’s attracted to the attention of Philly rapper Meek Mill and BMX brand SE.

“Them sending me bikes and I need to promote them, show love to them and they show love back to me by sending me bikes.”

The bikes retail for around $850.