Sixers Welcome Minnesota To Town Tonight

January 3, 2017 4:55 PM By Matt Leon
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 76ers will be back home tonight to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Sixers just completed a holiday road trip against Western Conference squads, going 1-3. The win did come last time out, however, as they held off the Nuggets in Denver on Friday, 124-122.

Philadelphia brings an 8-24 record into tonight while Minnesota is 11-23.

This will be the second and final meeting between these two teams this season. The Timberwolves won the first easily, grabbing a 110-86 decision in Minnesota on November 17.

Center Joel Embiid will play tonight with a 28-minute restriction. Guard Gerald Henderson is questionable (hip) while guard Sergio Rodriguez (ankle) and forward/center Richaun Holmes (concussion) have both been ruled out.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Bob Cooney of the Philadelphia Daily News about the 76ers and tonight’s game with the Timberwolves.

More from Matt Leon
