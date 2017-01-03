Sixers Welcome Minnesota To Town Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 76ers will be back home tonight to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Sixers just completed a holiday road trip against Western Conference squads, going 1-3. The win did come last time out, however, as they held off the Nuggets in Denver on Friday, 124-122.
Philadelphia brings an 8-24 record into tonight while Minnesota is 11-23.
This will be the second and final meeting between these two teams this season. The Timberwolves won the first easily, grabbing a 110-86 decision in Minnesota on November 17.
Center Joel Embiid will play tonight with a 28-minute restriction. Guard Gerald Henderson is questionable (hip) while guard Sergio Rodriguez (ankle) and forward/center Richaun Holmes (concussion) have both been ruled out.
KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Bob Cooney of the Philadelphia Daily News about the 76ers and tonight’s game with the Timberwolves.