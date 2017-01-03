Police: Suspects Bash Wawa Registers With Hammer, Steal Cigarettes

January 3, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are searching for two people they say entered a Wawa and bashed the cash registers and stole cigarettes.

It happened Monday morning at a Wawa located at 14101 Bustleton Avenue in

According to Philadelphia police, the first suspect, who was armed with a hammer, told the 32-year-old employee to “move out of the way” and began bashing the cash resisters.

Surveillance video then shows both suspects bagging up cartons of cigarettes before fleeing the store.

The first suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, 6’0”, medium build, wearing,  a white hooded sweatshirt underneath two black jackets, blue jeans and armed with a hammer.

The second suspect is described as a white woman, mid 30 years-of-age, wearing a baseball hat with a black and yellow brim, black jacket, blue jeans and possibly red or pink shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

 

 

