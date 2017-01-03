Police: Gun Range Employee Accidentally Shot Himself In The Hand

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBS)—A gun range employee was hospitalized after police say he accidentally shot himself in the hand in New Jersey.
It happened around 4: 30 p.m. Monday at the Garden State Pistol Range located in Lakewood.
Police say the 61-year-old employee accidentally shot himself in the hand while retrieving a rental gun from a storage cabinet
According to authorities, the bullet entered and exited the employee’s left hand.
He was transported to Brick Hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.
At the time of the shooting, police say there were several customers, including two young boys and at least one other employee in the area. They were not injured.
