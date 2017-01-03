How You Can Get Paid To Visit The Virgin Islands

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Want to get paid to go on vacation in 2017? If so, the U.S. Virgin Islands might just be the destination you’re looking for.

This move isn’t due to a shortage of tourists trying to soak up some sun in St. Croix. The Virgin Islands are doing just fine attracting people to its sandy beaches.

It’s a celebration. The islands are giving tourists $300 to spend there in 2017 if they book a trip of at least three days. The offering is to honor the 100th anniversary of the United States taking control of the islands, known as Transfer Day.

If you book your trip through visitusvi.com, you can get the $300 in the form of a credit that will allow you to spend the money on cultural tours and activities throughout the islands. So, no, you cannot spend the money anywhere, but it can give you a chance to explore a learn a lot about the islands of St. Croix, St. John and St. Thomas.

The offer will stand for all those who book by Oct. 1, 2017 and visit by December 31, 2017.

If you decide to take advantage, the islands will be happy to offer $300 worth of vacation on them.