Lane Johnson: ‘Feel Like We’d Be In Playoffs If I Wasn’t Suspended’

January 3, 2017 8:26 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lane Johnson may have been the Eagles’ most valuable player this season.

In fact, it’s a pretty easy argument to make.

The Eagles went 5-1 with their fourth-year right tackle and just 2-8 without him. Johnson, 26, of course was suspended 10-games for violating the NFL’s PED policy for the second time in his career.

After Sunday’s season finale against the Cowboys, Johnson admitted he feels his suspension cost the Eagles a playoff berth.

Eagles fans did not show much sympathy to Johnson on Twitter, when he returned from his suspension.

 

