Lane Johnson: ‘Feel Like We’d Be In Playoffs If I Wasn’t Suspended’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lane Johnson may have been the Eagles’ most valuable player this season.
In fact, it’s a pretty easy argument to make.
The Eagles went 5-1 with their fourth-year right tackle and just 2-8 without him. Johnson, 26, of course was suspended 10-games for violating the NFL’s PED policy for the second time in his career.
After Sunday’s season finale against the Cowboys, Johnson admitted he feels his suspension cost the Eagles a playoff berth.
Related: Barrett Brooks Got Three Pills From Bill Romanowski Before His First NFL Game
Eagles fans did not show much sympathy to Johnson on Twitter, when he returned from his suspension.