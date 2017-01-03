Judge Rules On North Jersey Mosque Debate

NEWARK, NJ (CBS) — A federal judge in North Jersey has issued a ruling against a Somerset County town which has been dealing with efforts to erect a mosque in their community.

It’s been an over three year battle between Bernards Township and the Islamic Society of Basking Ridge, which hopes to erect a mosque in the township. Judge Michael Shipp issued a ruling over the holiday weekend that the township’s decision violated the Religious Land Use and Institutional Persons Act by trying to impose parking requirements stricter than those on any church or synagogue.

Attorney Frank Corrado is not connected to the case, but specializes in constitutional law and practices in Wildwood. He suggests the decision may not have the national impact some others suggest.

“The matter is important because it sends a signal to municipalities that they can’t use zoning laws to place unnecessary or undue burdens on religious institutions,” Corrado told KYW Newsradio.

The town is considering an appeal of the judge’s decision. The ruling does not affect a separate civil rights lawsuit filed in November by the US Attorney for New Jersey.