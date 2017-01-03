Joe Biden Accidentally Confirms His Spot At UPenn Post-White House

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Last month there was talk that Joe Biden had plans to “set up shop” at the University of Pennsylvania after leaving the White House. And now it appears the Vice President has accidentally confirmed this to be true.
Biden leaked his plans via hot mic. on Tuesday at the Ceremonial Swearing-In for the U.S. Senate. A C-SPAN microphone picked up a conversation Biden was having with a woman at the event.
“I’m setting up this thing called The Biden Trust to continue the cancer work. And it’s not so much about raising money and philanthropy… it’s more about keeping these guys cooperating, changing the culture.”
The woman then asks Biden where he will be based.
“I’m going to be based out of Penn for foreign policy,” Biden said. “But I’m deliberately not associating with any one medical center.”
Biden has yet to confirm his plans officially.
