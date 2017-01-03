Judge Drops Murder Charges Against Former WWE Wrestler Jimmy Snuka

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A Lehigh County judge dropped murder charges against former World Wrestling Entertainment wrestler Jimmy Snuka.
The 73-year-old Snuka was charged last year with murder and involuntary manslaughter in the 1983 death of his girlfriend, 23-year-old Nancy Argentino. Her body was found in their Whitehall Township hotel room.
Prosecutors allege she was beaten, while Snuka claimed she died from a fall.
Lawyer: ‘Superfly’ Snuka In Hospice, Has 6 Months To Live
Judge Kelly Banach cited Snuka’s mental state as to why the murder charges were dropped. Last month, Snuka’s lawyer said the former wrestler is suffering from dementia and only has six months to live.
Prosecutors previously argued Snuka’s brain shows normal signs of aging and suggested he might be feigning symptoms.
“We are considering over our options and will decide what action to take at a later date,” said Meg Weiand of the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.
Snuka is a native of Fiji and previously lived in New Jersey.
(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)