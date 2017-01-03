Funeral Arrangements Announced For Slain PA State Trooper

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced funeral plans for Trooper Landon Weaver who was fatally shot in the line of duty on December 30, 2016.
Police say the funeral for Trooper Weaver will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 5 at the Blair County Convention Center.
Following the funeral, a formal procession will depart for a private interment service at Fairview Cemetery in Martinsburg.
Twenty-three-year-old Trooper Landon Weaver was shot and killed while responding to a domestic complaint in Huntingdon County, in central Pennsylvania.
State police shot and killed the suspect in Weaver’s death after an overnight manhunt.
Suspect In Trooper’s Slaying Sent Text: ‘I Killed The Cop’
He was the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
One Comment