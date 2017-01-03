‘F-Bomb’ Used Roughly 2.6 Million Times A Day Online In 2016: Study

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— The “f-word” was used nearly a billion times online in 2016, a new study has found.

Hotwire PR’s Paul Stollery complied the data over 2016 and tracked how many times the curse word was used online during a year some might call one of the worst, ever.

The results: 946,158,697 “effs were given” last year, and the most during a given time period was on Election Day with 7,638,384 times.

On average, the f-word was used roughly 2,613,698 a day last year, the study shows.

Stollery says he used the a tool called Netbase to scan the use of the word on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, blogs, comments, forums and in the news.

Stollery adds that different channels offer differing amounts of accuracy and reliability: Twitter and Tumblr are both really reliable as they’re robust as well as open, whereas data from channels like Facebook is incomplete due to the fact that most posts are private.

Since the curse worked can be used in many different ways Stollery says he complied a “word cloud” to get a good sense of people’s motivation for using the word.

As for the top phrase in which it was used: “What the F*ck” was the winner.

And you may think “Donald Trump” was the most name associated with the word due to the Election Day data, but Stollery says he fell second to “Local Hotties”.

We’ll let you piece that one together.

Read more on Stollery’s data HERE.