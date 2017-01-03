Eagles Insider ‘Surprised’ He Was Kicked Out Of Press Box

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not often the guys who tell the story, are the story.

In Sunday’s Eagles season finale against the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field, Eagles insider Jeff McLane was kicked out of the press box after what he believed was a relatively normal “minor skirmish.”

“I was certainly surprised,” McLane told Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Tuesday. “I really thought they were either joking or they had someone else in mind. I was surprised. Again, I’m trying to watch the game, I’m trying to work.”

McLane says he reacted to other journalists arguing over a play, before initiating a private conversation off to the side.

“The initial incident that brought about admonishment from the PR staff, didn’t really involve me,” McLane explained. “I wasn’t involved in the guys that were kind of reacting to a play — they were trying to decide if it was a penalty or not a penalty. I just kind of reacted to that. It was a minor skirmish and we hashed it out, I kind of instigated a discussion away from everybody. That ended as these conversations that we’ve had countless times ended.

Eagles beat writer @Jeff_McLane being ejected from the press box for discussing press box etiquette w pr staff. pic.twitter.com/5IUdTdFEof — Marcus Hayes (@inkstainedretch) January 1, 2017

“15 minutes later a security guard comes up to me and told me I was getting ejected. I’m still not really sure why, or what exactly for.”

Hall Of Famer and 94WIP’s Ray Didinger discussed the situation on Tuesday’s 94WIP Morning Show as well.

“I’ve never seen it before and I’ve been covering the NFL and in and out press boxes since 1970,” Didinger said. “This to me is unprecedented. I think they took a non-incident and took it into an incident. There had to be a middle ground between just ‘shush’ and calling the National Guard.”

The Eagles have not commented on the situation.