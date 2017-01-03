NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Dom Show Notes 1.3.16

January 3, 2017 11:51 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Julian Assange claiming Russia is not the source for Wikileaks.

9:20-President-elect Trump’s threat to GM for making the Chevy Cruze in Mexico.

9:35-Philadelphia’s sugary drink tax is implemented.

10:15-Trump questioning Congress’ decision to dismantle the Independent Ethics Office.

10:20-How the word “elite” become one of the nastiest in politics.

10:35-Bruce Springsteen having real fear of the Trump Presidency.

11:00-Bud Selig elected to the baseball hall of fame.

11:05-What is the first act by President Trump?

11:35-Ford canceling plans to build a plant in Mexico.

