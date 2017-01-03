Dom Show Notes 1.3.16

9:00-Julian Assange claiming Russia is not the source for Wikileaks.
9:20-President-elect Trump’s threat to GM for making the Chevy Cruze in Mexico.
9:35-Philadelphia’s sugary drink tax is implemented.
10:15-Trump questioning Congress’ decision to dismantle the Independent Ethics Office.
10:20-How the word “elite” become one of the nastiest in politics.
10:35-Bruce Springsteen having real fear of the Trump Presidency.
11:00-Bud Selig elected to the baseball hall of fame.
11:05-What is the first act by President Trump?